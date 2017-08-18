Marlon Wayans, Actor & Comedian Turns Into A Love Guru & Political Activist With The Fam

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
With a new primetime sitcom on NBC and a movie which premiered on Netflix in mid-August, life is good for actor/comedian Marlon Wayans. While he is of course from a large and very well known family entrenched in the comedy world, Wayans is stepping out on his own in the new NBC sitcom “Marlon,” along his Netflix original film “Naked,” co-starring the DMV’s own Regina Hall.
Wayans talks to The Fam about the two new flicks, gives Danni Starr love advice and dumps Donald Trump with The Fam In the Morning.
