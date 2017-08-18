Lil Mama Uses Her Real Name For Movie Roles

T.V. One’s new film When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story is coming out Monday, August 28, 2017. Director Tasha Smith and Lil Mama join the show to talk about it.
Lil Mama doesn’t actually go by her stage name but by her real name for acting. When asked she shouted, “leveling up! Naitia Kirkland my real name.”
This is Smith’s first-time directing a feature full-length movie and she said the experience was, “Amazing! It was brilliant.”
