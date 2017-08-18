Meek Mill Arrested In New York City For Riding Dirt Bikes

Like many celebrities, Meek Mill probably didn’t realize how much he was being watched via social media.

The rapper found out the hard way on Thursday after being arrested and accused of riding an illegal dirt bike and posting a clip of it on Instagram. An NYPD spokesperson said that Meek was seen on Instagram, with no helmet, popping wheelies, in Inwood on Wednesday at about 8:23 p.m.

@MeekMill got arrested on Thursday night for stuntin like Evil Kenevil on his dirt bike in the streets of New York City. 🏍🚔🍦 ___ Get the scoop @ IceCreamConvos.com or the ICC app! ___ #MeekMill #Arrested #IceCreamConvos A post shared by Ice Cream Convos (@icecreamconvos_) on Aug 17, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

Police cuffed and arrested the MMG rapper at about 10:15 p.m. at the corner of 10th Ave. and Dyckman St on Thursday. Sources say that Meek even live streamed on Instagram after the cops arrested him. One fan wrote, “It was on his live (( POLICE LITERALLY PULLED HIM OVER AND HE TURNED HIS LIVE ON. Cop said wasn’t that you doing wheelies or whatever yesterday on the bikes. Meek goes what r u talking about and he goes wasn’t that u . And they pulled him out the car. He is detained! ))) smh free meek.”



The irony that police can arrest someone over and IG video and not do the same for tiki torch carrying terrorist is pretty sad. Meek’s lawyer, Joseph Tacopin, said in a statement, “That level of investigation is normally reserved for heinous crimes, not for petty offenses like doing a wheelie on the street where you’re endangering no one’s life but your own.”

It is illegal to ride dirt bikes or ATV in New York city and it likes like the NYPD is making an example out of Meek.