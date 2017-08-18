Derek Jeter And Wife Hannah Welcome A Baby Girl

Congrats! Derek and Hannah Jeter have welcomed a baby girl https://t.co/QSDT17ieiM pic.twitter.com/yOCOqVxcfN — Page Six (@PageSix) August 18, 2017

No one is having a better year than Derek Jeter ! Not only is he the new owner of the Miami Marlins, but he’s also celebrating another new beginning. According to Page Six , Jeter and his wifewelcomed a baby girl,, on Thursday.

Bella marks the first child for the Yankees legend and the Sports Illustrated model. The announcement came on Friday, as Jeter’s sports website, the Players’ Tribune tweeted:

Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, Bella Raine Jeter, born Thursday, Aug. 17. — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) August 18, 2017

The New York Yankees even sent their beloved player a congrats via Twitter, saying:

Congrats to Derek & Hannah Jeter on the birth of their daughter, Bella Raine Jeter. We can't wait to meet her! pic.twitter.com/EjQpoNgiqT — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 18, 2017

The couple, who tied the knot last July, revealed earlier this year that they both were looking forward to growing a family together. Dreams do come true!

Congrats to the beautiful couple.