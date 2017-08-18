Derek Jeter And Wife Hannah Welcome A Baby Girl

No one is having a better year than Derek Jeter! Not only is he the new owner of the Miami Marlins, but he’s also celebrating another new beginning. According to Page Six, Jeter and his wife Hannah welcomed a baby girl, Bella Raine, on Thursday.
Bella marks the first child for the Yankees legend and the Sports Illustrated model. The announcement came on Friday, as Jeter’s sports website, the Players’ Tribune tweeted:
The New York Yankees even sent their beloved player a congrats via Twitter, saying:
The couple, who tied the knot last July, revealed earlier this year that they both were looking forward to growing a family together. Dreams do come true!
Congrats to the beautiful couple.
