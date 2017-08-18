Janet ‘Aunt Viv’ Hubert Allegedly Gives Omarosa The Dragging Of Her Life

Everyone’s favorite Aunt Viv,, came forand dragged her across the White House streets.

The former The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star called out Omarosa after her controversial appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention last week. Omarosa was booed for defending her position with Trump. Now, Janet decided to add more insult to injury by calling the White House political aide a “N*ggerosa,” yes…a “N*ggerosa.” You can read her full statement from her Facebook page below:

Why aunt Viv just gather Omarosa all the way together 😂😂 #JanetHubert pic.twitter.com/NGvJaXa4LF — Shashana (@Shashana80sKid) August 17, 2017

Yup, Janet is taking names and making up words in the process. The post no longer seems to be on Janet’s Facebook page, so it’s possible the whole spill could be a mixup. But knowing Ms. Hubert, we highly doubt it.

