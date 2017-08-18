Jesse Williams Responds To Aryn-Drake Lee’s Claims In Custody Battle

Jesse Williams and soon-to-be ex-wifeare still going through a pretty nasty custody battle — and now the gloves are coming off.

In court docs that were released Monday, Aryn claimed that her and Williams’ two children are suffering emotional trauma after seeing their dad with a string of different women. The shocking statements came just a day after the Grey’s Anatomy star was spotted out and about with his rumored new girlfriend Minka Kelly.

Via his rep, Jesse clapped back at his ex in a statement on Thursday, saying, “These are matters for the court to decide. Jesse has been working tirelessly to maintain his bond with their children and it is important to note that the dramatizations made in Aryn’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind. The judge is fully informed on both sides of the story and will be making the final decision.”

Since Williams was spotted with Kelly on Saturday in Los Angeles, Aryn has taken even more dramatic steps in their custody battle. She’s now requesting sole custody of the couple’s two children and asked the court to restrict Williams from introducing new girlfriends to the kids before any future relationships hit the six-month mark.

We didn’t see any of this coming.



