Diddy Reaches A Settlement With Photographer Who Accused Him Of Assault

When you’re as much as a boss as Diddy , lawsuits get thrown at you like clockwork.

Luckily, the hip hop mogul has the coins to handle all of the legal claims, whether the accusations are true or false. On Thursday, Puff settled a five-year long lawsuit that stemmed from an altercation that took place at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami.

You may recall that back in 2011, Diddy and two of his security personnel, were accused of beating a paparazzo, Gustavo Garces, and trying to rob him. According to TMZ, the terms of the settlement are unknown — which usually means that person being accused coughed up a ton of cash to keep the alleged victim quiet.

Gustavo has a history of being messy with celebs. You may recall that he once accused Justin Bieber of stealing his memory card while in Miami.

Diddy has yet to comment on the settlement.