Report: Kanye West And Kid Cudi Are Hitting The Studio For Something Big

andare working on a top-secret project in Japan. This would be a huge change of direction considering their past beef.

Cudi and Kanye were in a major feud last year when Cudi dissed Kanye West on Twitter, saying ‘Ye was only using Kudi for his own career. Kanye West responded on his Saint Pablo tour telling Cudi, “I birthed you . . . I’m so hurt. I feel so disrespected. Kid Cudi, we’re two Black men in a racist world.” Kanye was later a little less harsh saying, “Kid Cudi is my brother” and he’s “the most important artist of the past 10 years.”

Now, sources say Cudi and Kanye’s Japan project is so secret “they’re going to drop some crazy collaboration out of the blue.” The source continued, “Nobody knows what it is — or what it sounds like . . . There are no professionals in the room. It’s just Cudi, Kanye and an engineer. They’re recording together in Japan.”

A source close to Kanye said their feud “went away pretty quickly” and it was “likely something that was lingering, but not as serious as it seemed. Kanye’s always airing out whatever he’s thinking onstage, but they’ve always been close.”

Can we expect a “stop the world” type music drop? Seems like we’ll have to be kept on the edge of our seats.

