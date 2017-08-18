News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

HelloBeautiful Hosts Inaugural SpeakHER Town Hall On Black Women & State-Sanctioned Violence

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

HelloBeautiful SpeakHER Town Hall

Source: Danielle James / iONEDigital


On Thursday, August 17, 2017, HelleBeautiful.com hosted a dynamic town hall to discuss why Black women are removed from the conversation when we talk about state sanctioned violence.

SpeakHER: Reclaiming The Visibility of Black Women Affected By State Sanctioned Violence, was moderated by Charise Frazier, HelloBeautiful.com’s news producer and included activist, writer and producer Agunda Okeyo, Senior News & Culture Editor for Essence.com, Christina Coleman, and notable social justice advocate, Jamira Burley.

HelloBeautiful SpeakHER Event

Panelist Agunda Okeyo, host Charise Frazier and panelists Christina Coleman and Jamira Burley. Source: Danielle James / iOne Digital


The event, which took place at Al Sharpton’s National Action Network in Harlem, was an important step to garner and cultivate a relationship with the local community. As a Black women led site, the topic of state sanctioned violence was entirely relevant within the national conversation regarding social justice and also culminated with the death anniversaries of several Black women who died at the hands of police during the past few summers, including Sandra Bland and Korryn Gaines.

DON’T MISS:

CANDID: Restoring Faith In Love With Deitrick Haddon

Tea Talk Ep. 22: Jackie Christie Sets The Record Straight About Evelyn Lozada & Takari

HelloBeautiful SpeakHER Town Hall

HelloBeautiful Hosts SpeakHER Town Hall On The State Of Black Women At Al Sharpton's National Action Network Headquarters

16 photos Launch gallery

HelloBeautiful Hosts SpeakHER Town Hall On The State Of Black Women At Al Sharpton's National Action Network Headquarters

Continue reading HelloBeautiful Hosts SpeakHER Town Hall On The State Of Black Women At Al Sharpton’s National Action Network Headquarters

HelloBeautiful Hosts SpeakHER Town Hall On The State Of Black Women At Al Sharpton's National Action Network Headquarters

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos