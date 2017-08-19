Jay-Z Finally Opens Up About Infamous Met Gala Fight With Solange

From his past infidelity to his marriage toto being in therapy, lately is seems thatis all about opening up about his personal life . Now, he is finally spilling the tea about the infamous brawl he had withat the 2014 Met Gala.

In an interview with Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian Miller, the 47-year-old rapper said, “We’ve always had a great relationship.”

“We’ve had one disagreement. Before and after, we’ve been cool,” the Tidal creator said. “That’s my sister. Not my sister-in-law, no, my sister. Period.”

He then joked that he incident helped all three of them create some pretty dope music afterwards:

“I think we went into the elevator as great artists. I’ve always loved Solange’s music; I thought she was slept on until this last album [“A Seat at the Table.”] I think Bey made an incredible album before, a hundred of them.”

It’s been years since the Knowles-Carter family has publicly addressed the incident. After the brawl went viral on TMZ, they released the following statement:

“As a result of the public release of the elevator security footage from Monday, May 5th, there has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident,” it read. “But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it.

JAY and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred,” the statement continued. “They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family.”

As ABC News pointed out, Queen Bey addressed it in the “Flawless” remix. “Of course, sometimes s— go down when there’s $1 billion on an elevator,” she sang.

As we previously reported, Solange briefly talked about the incident in the August 2014 issue of the now-defunct magazine Lucky.

“What we had to say collectively was in the statement that we put out, and we all feel at peace with that.”

Either way, we’re glad that to see that everyone could get past everything together as a family.

