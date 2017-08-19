Arrest Made in Murder of 3 Children in Clinton, Maryland

County police Homicide detectives arrested and charged a suspect for the murder of three young girls at a home in Clinton on Friday. 25 year old Antonio Williams of the 6400 Block of Brook Jane Drive is charged with the murder of six year old Nadira Withers, six year old Ajayah Decree, and nine year old Ariana Decree. Nadira is the sister of the suspect. Williams has confessed to the murders and is charged with first and second degree murder. For more information, visit PGPD News

This is a very sad story here in the DMV and our heart and prayers go out to the families.

