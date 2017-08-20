Madea Is Back!!!

Tyler Perry is bringing Madea back to the big screen!!

Tyler Perry’s BOO 2! A Madea Halloween hits theaters October 20th!!! Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Yousef Erakat, Lexy Panterra, Andre Hall, Diamond White, Brock O’Hurn, Tito Ortiz, and Tyler Perry have all signed on for the sequel. Madea, Bam and Hattie will venture into a haunted campground and of course the shenanigans will the group must literally run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the bogeyman are unleashed.



