Beyonce, Jay-Z - On The Run Tour In Paris

Beyonce, Jay-Z – On The Run Tour In Paris

Photo by Beyonce, Jay-Z - On The Run Tour In Paris

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

The Carter’s New Home

Deja Perez
Leave a comment

Looks like Beyonce and Jay have finally closed on their Bel-Air mansion!

Rumor is their new multi-wing estate sold for $90M!!  Supposedly the mansion boasts: 30,000 square feet of interior space and 10,000 square feet of outdoor space! It has 4 outdoor pools, a basketball court, a spa and wellness center and a 15-car garage! Not to mention the separate staff living area with parking! And for an added level of security…the glass doors and windows are bulletproof!

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos