The Carter’s New Home

Looks like Beyonce and Jay have finally closed on their Bel-Air mansion!

Rumor is their new multi-wing estate sold for $90M!! Supposedly the mansion boasts: 30,000 square feet of interior space and 10,000 square feet of outdoor space! It has 4 outdoor pools, a basketball court, a spa and wellness center and a 15-car garage! Not to mention the separate staff living area with parking! And for an added level of security…the glass doors and windows are bulletproof!

