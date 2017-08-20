Monday, August 21st, NewsOne Now Pays Tribute To Dick Gregory

Monday, August 21st, NewsOne Now Pays Tribute To Dick Gregory

Ronald Martin will be playing tribute to legendary comedian, civil rights activist and revolutionary Dick Gregory on NewsOne Now Monday, August 21st starting at 7am eastern/6am central. Many including Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes will pay homage to Gregory who passed away Saturday evening (August 19th).

Be sure to tune in and use the hashtag #RIPDickGregory to speak to us on social.

