Jaguars’ Dante Fowler Jr. Arrested For Battery And Mischief

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive endwent off on a guy in a parking lot and now he’s facing charges.

According to TMZ, Fowler was originally arrested for an altercation cops say he had with a man in a parking lot. The man reportedly criticized Fowler’s driving, which the football player didn’t seem to take too kindly. Fowler allegedly hit the man, knocked off his glasses and stepped on them. Reports say Fowler then grabbed the man’s bag of newly purchased liquor and threw it in a nearby lake.

Fowler is now charged with three misdemeanors, including first degree misdemeanor battery, criminal mischief and petty theft. If he’s convicted of all counts, he could face about a year in prison. Fowler apologized for the incident telling Jaguar fans, “I’m a better person than that.” We’ll keep you updated on any major developments.

