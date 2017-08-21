Jay-Z Speaks Out For The First Time About The Elevator Fight With Solange

Out of all the questions that need answers, what setoff in that elevator is probably in many people’s top five. Now,is shedding more light on the incident thanks to his chat with the Rap Radar podcast. Though Jigga didn’t get specific to what made Solange to attack him in the elevator back in 2014, he was able to give a little more context.

Jay started by saying, “I fought my brothers and argued with my brothers my whole life. It just so happens, who we are, these things go into a different space, but it ain’t nothing.”

When the “Big Pimpin” rapper started talking about sisters, he mentioned him and Solange only had “one disagreement ever.” He explained, “Before and after we’ve been cool. She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister, not my sister-in-law, my sister.”

Considering all the infidelity talk in Beyoncé‘s and Jay-Z’s albums, most folks guess that Solange was angry over Jay-Z cheating on Queen Bey. On “Kill Jay-Z,” with lines like “You egged Solange on / Knowin’ all along, all you had to say you was wrong / you almost went Eric Benet / Let the baddest girl in the world get away,” Jigga all but told on himself. You can watch and listen to Jay-Z’s full episodes of Rap Radar on Tidal.

Hopefully, one day we’ll get Solange full side of the story.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: