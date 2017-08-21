Watch The Total Eclipse Live

WOL News Desk

If you plan to catch the solar eclipse this afternoon, be sure to wear FDA approved sunglasses for viewing. It is extremely dangerous to look directly at the eclipse with the naked eye. Also, keep your dogs and pets indoors during the eclipse, as it can cause retinal damage for them also.

For eclipse times in your area, check HERE.

A majority of the DMV area will be in the path of the eclipse around 2:40PM, Monday afternoon with 80% obscurity

Here’s The DMV schedule below:

1:17 pm

Mon, Aug 21

Partial Eclipse begins

The Moon touches the Sun’s edge.

2:42 pm

Mon, Aug 21

Maximum Eclipse

Moon is closest to the center of the Sun.

4:01 pm

Mon, Aug 21

Partial Eclipse ends

The Moon leaves the Sun’s edge.

