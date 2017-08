CANDID: Beverly Bond Is A Black Girl Who Rocks

Host Keyaira Kelly sits down with DJ and “Black Girls Rock” creator Beverly Bond on what inspired her to move from behind the turntable to the front stage of Black women’s empowerment.

