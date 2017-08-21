We Just Did A Three-State Road Trip On One Tank Of Gas

I don’t like paying for gas, I don’t like pumping gas and I don’t like running out of gas either. So when the folks over at Chevy asked me to take their 2017 Chevy Malibu on a road trip to watch a couple of baseball games, I had to think about it. However, when Chevy promised I would be able to make the entire trip on one tank of gas, I was ready! Mouse Jones from MenSecure joined me and were on the road.

I called MenSecure host Mouse Jones to tag along for the trip. The 2017 Chevy Malibu is packed with amazing features like Apple CarPlay, which syncs your phone with the dashboard, allowing the car to give you directions, play music, and more. It even reads and sends text messages for you so you don’t have to touch your phone. The car also has OnStar 4G LTE with a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Our first stop was Pittsburgh to see the Pirates take on The Tigers.

Next, we stopped by a former church, which is now a beer brewery, Church Brew Works. We then headed to PNC Park, admiring the beauty of the field.

The next day we hopped back in the Malibu and got on the road to Philadelphia. With less than a half of tank left and a five-hour drive ahead of us, I wasn’t sure if we would need gas. But since the Malibu Hybrid has an 80-cell, 1.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the car can run up to 55MPH with out any gas, which saved us time and money.

Once in Philly, we saw New York Mets destroy the Phillies in a blow out victory. Thanks to Chevy for making this a memorable road trip! And, as promised, we never needed to stop for gas.

