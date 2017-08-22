Another Woman Comes Forward To Tell Her Wild Story About Her Underage Sexual Past With R. Kelly

Just when you think we’ve gotten enough R. Kelly stories, another woman says “hold my beer.”

Another woman is coming forward claiming that she had a sexual relationship with singer R. Kelly. Jerhonda Pace was just 15 when she met Kells but the meeting place was strange. Pace claims that they met outside his child pornography trial in 2008. At the time she was a high school sophomore who “cut class just to attend the trial. Pace tells a story in which is shocking to read (as if it could get any more shocking.

Pace details how she accepted cash settlements from the star in return for signing nondisclosure agreements, which would give people a look into how Kelly has been able to silence young women. She also tells Buzzfeed how Kelly mentally and physically abuses the women in his circle. In fact, Pace would be breaking the alleged nondisclosure agreement by speaking out against the singer. In an article last month, Buzzfeed writer Jim Derogatis spoke with The Fam In The Morning on allegations that Kelly is running a “cult” and could be facing an FBI Investigation.

Source: Buzzfeed

