Kevin Hart Responds To The Drama Between Eniko & Torrei: “All I Do Is Laugh”

After all that went down over the weekend between comedian‘s current wife Eniko and his ex-wife, the The Secret Life of Pets actor broke his silence in a video posted to Instagram.

Hart said that after all he’s done to expose his life in the media from his comedy shows, to his best-selling book, it didn’t seem to be to “enough,” for some.

“I’m at a point where I can’t be shocked anymore,” he said. “All I do is laugh.”

“I had a person tell me what they thought was factual information about me, while they were talking to me. Huh? That moment where you meet someone on the street who knows more about your life than you. Huh?” he said.

#EnikoHart sets the record straight after a fan gets confused about the timeline of her and #KevinHart's relationship 👀👀 Via: @ecrenaissance _ A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

The two women went back and forth on Instagram Sunday after Eniko posted a tribute to her husband on the couple’s one year anniversary. After a commenter pointed out the timeline surrounding the time her and Kevin got together and alleged the two were complicit in cheating, Eniko snapped back to call out Torrei as the main circulator of the cheating rumors. She also called Torrei a “victim.”

Torrei responded on social media and after spent a little time with TMZ to respond to Eniko’s allegations.

Eniko and Torrei seemed to be getting along after a long-tenured strenuous relationship. In the past, Torrei repeatedly accused Eniko of playing a major role in the demise of her marriage. Eniko’s Sunday Instagram post was the first time she publicly addressed the issue.

Hopefully the blended family can find the time to keep the drama to minimum, at least for the children’s sake.

