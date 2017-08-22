Get The Look: Yara Shahidi Collegiate Style Icon [PHOTOS]

Yara Shahidi knows how to mix the casual with the chic. The Black-ish star will be heading to Harvard soon, although she’s decided to defer her first year. With a new show on the horizon, the teenager has a lot on her plate.

Shahidi is set to star in the Black-ish spin-off, College-ish. Which will follow her character, Zoe, as she navigates the collegiate landscape is true Black-ish style.

Speaking of style, this is something that the star has no shortage of. Whether dressing up or dressing down, Shahidi is definitely an inspiration on the red carpet!

Looking for some back-to-school ideas. Here are some of our favorite looks:

As we kiss summer goodbye, don’t forget to drop by out Prep 4 Success school drive! Click the flyer below for more info!

