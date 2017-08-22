Michael K. Williams Explains Why He Was Cut From The Upcoming Hans Solo Film

The upcoming Hans Solo Star Wars movie just lost a much anticipated character.‘ unspecified role has been cut from the final product due to a change of directors and scheduling conflicts.

In an interview with Deadline, Williams explained how he played a “kickass” half-human, half-animal character that he helped develop with the previous directors of the film Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Eventually, these two creatives were replaced with Ron Howard, and now the Star Wars flick has taken new direction. Reshoots were scheduled, which unfortunately clashed with Williams’ schedule. He is currently shooting the drama The Red Sea Diving Resort in South Africa with Ben Kingsley, Chris Evans, and Haley Bennett. He is also the star in the SundanceTV series Hap and Leonard. He said he had no ill-will towards Ron Howard or Lucasfilm for cutting him from the Hans Solo film.

“I’m not going to be back on the market until the end of November after Hap and Leonard,” Williams said. “For them to wait that long for me, that would have pushed back the release date, which I believe is in May 2018. They wanted me now; I couldn’t go. So they had to clip-clip-clip.”

Williams continued, ““I feel great about what I created with the directors that I worked with. It is what it is.”

Williams mentioned that he built a good reputation with the cast of the film as well, so hopefully he can return to the Star Wars universe. “I left with a very good taste in my mouth about the whole family, and I hope that I left a good taste in their mouth,” he said. “They’re a great group of people, the Lucas family.”

