Woman Accuses Mystikal’s Alleged Rape Victim Of Lying

We reported earlier that rapperturned himself into police on Monday and was charged with first degree rape. More information surrounding the charges are coming up due to, who is wanted for allegedly being an accessory to the rape.

Wafford says she can prove the alleged victim wasn’t sexually assaulted by Mystikal. Cops say Wafford tried to force the alleged victim to drop the charges against Mystikal and another man. However, Wafford claims all of her correspondence with the alleged victim has been out of concern for a friend. When speaking of the alleged Louisiana rape incident, Wafford said in a video that she contacted the woman and through their conversation, Wafford says the women revealed she wasn’t raped. It’s still unclear if the alleged victim had sexual contact with Mystikal or the other accused man. Either way, Wafford says she recorded her conversation with the woman, so more information might be revealed soon.

Wafford is still at large and there’s no word if she plans on confronting the cops to explain the situation. You can watch a video of her detailing the incident herself below.



As of now, sources say Mystikal plans on pleading not guilty towards the rape charges.

