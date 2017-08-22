Kevin Hart Speaks Out On The Feud Between His Current Wife And Ex-Wife

is sounding off on drama between his ex wife,, and his current wife,. Torrei has stood by her claims that Kevin and Eniko started dating while she was still married to Kevin. But Eniko explained in an Instagram comment that Torrei and Kevin were separated when she started getting romantically involved with Kevin. Eniko added that the only reason Torrei is spreading the rumors that she broke up their marriage is because Torrei wants to play the “victim” and not “own up to her wrongdoing as well.” Torrei responded, “You, Kevin, and I know the truth.” You can read their whole back and forth here.

How is Kevin responding to all of this? He’s just laughing it off. “Going to be honest with you people, I’m at a point where I can’t even be shocked anymore. All I do is laugh man,” Hart said in an Instagram story video on Monday. “Even after writing a book, a very good book, about my life in great detail … [it’s] still not enough.” He also added, “This will act as nothing but material for your boy.”

#PressPlay: #KevinHart says he's laughing off the recent drama between #Eniko and #Torrei A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 21, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

Guess we can expect Kevin Hart’s 4:44 in the near future? We’ll keep you posted.

