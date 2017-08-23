Common Stays Winning!!!

Common has definitely been bit by the acting bug!!

He landed the starring role in the new Starz series the ‘Black Samurai!! As if that weren’t good enough…it is being directed by Jerry Bruckheimer and RZA!!!! The new drama is based on the Black Samurai novels written by Marc Olden. According to famed executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer:

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Starz, Common, RZA and Andre Gaines on Black Samurai. This incredible creative team will combine all of their talents and experience to bring the classic book series to brand new life with cutting edge artistry, music and imagery.”

