Seen Around Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows - Day 4

Seen Around Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows – Day 4

Photo by Seen Around Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows - Day 4

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Common Stays Winning!!!

Deja Perez
Leave a comment

Common has definitely been bit by the acting bug!!

He landed the starring role in the new Starz series the ‘Black Samurai!! As if that weren’t good enough…it is being directed by Jerry Bruckheimer and RZA!!!! The new drama is based on the Black Samurai novels written by Marc Olden. According to famed executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer:

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Starz, Common, RZA and Andre Gaines on Black Samurai. This incredible creative team will combine all of their talents and experience to bring the classic book series to brand new life with cutting edge artistry, music and imagery.”

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORDIC LEADERS SUMMIT-STATE DINNER-GUESTS

Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos