Solange & Beyonce’s Little Sister Looks Adorable As She Starts Second Grade

The little sibling of the Knowles sisters is so adorable.

It’s public knowledge that Tina Knowles-Lawson’s separation from now ex-husband Matthew Knowles came to a head under some controversial circumstances.

The dad/manager ultimately fathered two secret love children outside of his marriage. Even though the circumstances surrounding their births was shady, the results were super adorable. Cue Koi Knowles.

Koi’s mother Taqoya Branscomb, took Matthew to court over the paternity of their child in 2010. At the time, Matthew was still married to Tina Knowles.

Although Matthew hasn’t publicly acknowledge Koi, her mother continues to raise her daughter as a single mother.

“He does not want to be a father. He makes that very clear. His loss,” she told Inside Edition in a previous interview.

Despite the drama, photos of Koi Knowles, sibling to Beyonce & Solange, hit the internet and went viral because, well, she’s so cute.

Take a look:

