Jackie Christie’s Estranged Daughter Ta’Kari Lee Is Expecting A Baby

Bumpin along!! Can't wait to meet you, Princess Isaacs A post shared by Ta'kari Christie Lee (@takari_lee) on Aug 23, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

‘s estranged daughteris expecting. Lee is pregnant with her fourth child and celebrating the news on social media. She posted an Instagram photo of her with a baby bump on Wednesday.

Lee’s baby will Christie’s fifth grandchild. Lee and Christie have had a strained relationship for a while now. According to Lee, Christie abandoned her as a kid to run off with former NBA player Doug Christie. Lee believes it was because Christie was dissatisfied with Lee’s skin complexion. Lee details the hatred she felt from her mom in her book Light to Her Shadow. In the memoir, Lee gives instances of Christie berating her and physically torturing her. Lee also said her mom didn’t help her when her youngest son suffered serious burns to his body. A public GoFundMe page had to be launched to help Lee handle her sons medical condition.

The Basketball Wives star addressed the rumors and Lee’s accusations on The Breakfast Club recently, saying she “loves Ta’kari regardless.”

Meanwhile, it appears Lee will have the support of her aunts when the baby arrives. It’s not clear if they have a strained relationship with Christie. You can check out their Instagram photos below.

When your twin aunties come to town !!! @rovella253 … Thanks for the awesome day! They enjoyed themselves so much!!! A post shared by Ta'kari Christie Lee (@takari_lee) on Jul 31, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

