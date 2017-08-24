Stacey Dash Disrespects Rep. Maxine Waters By Calling Her A ‘Media Buffoon’

is trying her luck with Rep., also known as Auntie Maxine. Waters was a recipient of a Black Girls Rock social humanitarian award and she happily accepted at the ceremony on Sunday. Draped in a tangerine dress, the California Democratic representative took to the stage and received a standing ovation before giving a powerful acceptance speech.“I don’t care how big you are, I don’t care how high you are, If you come for me, I’m coming for you!” Waters said..

Despite Waters powerful and always quotable words, one Clueless star wasn’t here for it. Stacey Dash referred to Waters as a “buffoon” and said that her recent fame is calculated.

This is how you spin a corrupt media buffoon sucking up her late in life 15 minutes: https://t.co/PY1N5GgxuQ — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) August 24, 2017

Folks who actually give Dash some attention had serious clap backs.

Speaking of 15 mins? Hmmm — Mark Holmes (@mrholmes50) August 24, 2017

"Corrupt media buffon? Sucking up her….." what do u think u r doing? She has a proven history of helping blk ppl. U have d same legacy? — Rick (@Taadow18) August 24, 2017

Auntie Maxine probably looking like this right now..Like who tf is Stacey Dash 💁🏻💁🏻💁🏻💁🏻 Oh yeah, that girl from Saved By The Bell 🤣💁🏻 pic.twitter.com/eti1Q9yKxI — Heather B (@Whodatallday) August 24, 2017

15 minutes??? Stacey when was your last movie…? Exactly! pic.twitter.com/O2IyQR0uzN — It's Mayya!!!! (@Maya_NoAngelou) August 24, 2017

If Maxine Waters knows who Stacey Dash is, she has yet to reply to her comments. The representative probably has bigger fish to fry. But then again, if Waters is sticking to her “If you come for me, I’m coming for you” politics, Stacey better watch out!

