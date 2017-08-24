‘Straight Outta Compton’ Actor Is Arrested For The Second Time In One Month

One Straight Outta Compton star can’t seem to stay out of drama, even within a 24-hour period.

We reported just this week that the actor who played Suge Knight, R. Marcos Taylor, was arrested for fighting at an Italian Grill in Jersey. Now, more news has surfaced, Taylor had gotten in another fight just the day before. According to TMZ, on August 8, Taylor went on a rampage in a New Jersey TD Bank and threaten to kill an employee.

Back in Jersey. TiRED!!!!! A post shared by R. Marcos Taylor (@r.marcostaylor) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

The actor was allegedly having an issue with a bank card and needed a new one, however, sources say he was hostile to employees. One witness said Taylor told an employee, “I will f*cking kill you.” Cops say when they arrived at the scene, Taylor squared up with them in a fighting stance. They hit him with pepper spray and arrested him. Taylor was charged with obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threats.

Taylor has yet to comment on all the charges he’s racked up in the month. We’ll keep you updated.

