Stacey Dash Calls Maxine Waters A ‘Buffoon,’ Black Twitter Goes In

is grasping for fame. The Clueless actress-turned-former-political-host (she was ultimately fired) tried it when she came to our beloved Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Dash carried her boney a** over to Twitter where she dropped this line about the recent Black Girls Rock social humanitarian award recipient.

This is how you spin a corrupt media buffoon sucking up her late in life 15 minutes: https://t.co/PY1N5GgxuQ — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) August 24, 2017

Nah. Not today Stacey Dash. You will not disrespect auntie Maxine and call her a buffoon when you are literally a vessel that regurgitates false Trump rhetoric. Listen ma’am, the only buffoon in this crowded Twitter room, is you.

It took no time for Black Twitter to step in and tweet her for filth.

😭😂😂😂 RT @LookAtDustin: Stacey Dash look like an ankle. pic.twitter.com/XM3YxKDg4I — EL FOOSAY (@SheHatesJacoby) August 24, 2017

Stacey Dash has aged like Mother Gothel after Rapunzel cut her hair off so her opinion doesn't worry me. pic.twitter.com/6ujOWbiw4x — Rosetta Bone (@ladyblovebytes) August 24, 2017

Auntie Maxine probably looking like this right now..Like who tf is Stacey Dash 💁🏻💁🏻💁🏻💁🏻 Oh yeah, that girl from Saved By The Bell 🤣💁🏻 pic.twitter.com/eti1Q9yKxI — Heather B (@Whodatallday) August 24, 2017

@PARISDENNARD You're a LIAR and when the revolution starts we will remember coons like you and Omarasa and Stacey Dash!!! #Charlottesville — DJ MONEY GREENE (@DJMONEYGREENE) August 15, 2017

Good thing we stopped f*cking with Stacey Dash after Kanye’s All Falls Down. We’ll be waiting for auntie Maxine to respond.

Girl bye.

