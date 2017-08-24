News & Gossip
Kim Kardashian Tried To Channel OG Lil Kim, And We’re Not Here For It

The reality star turned business mogul channeled the 90s for her new spread with CR Fashion Book.

Right  after being pegged as an apologist for racists for defending Jeffrey Starr, reality star Kim Kardashian dipped her toe back into blackness to channel Lil Kim.

In the latest spread for CR Fashion Book, Kim poses in thigh high snake skin boots and a fur coat, crouching down in Lil Kim’s iconic pose for her debut album, Hardcore.

The burgeoning makeup mogul shared the photos on her website, writing, ‘The theme for the issue was 1999, so for the shoot I channeled ‘90s icons Pamela Anderson and Lil’ Kim. The Pamela Anderson outfit was inspired by her look from the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.’

If Kim didn’t have a rampant history of appropriating Black culture without speaking up for Black issues (minus her one Sandra Bland tweet), we could probably give this a pass. But Lil Kim is the lyrical mother of unapologetic Black female sexuality which isn’t on brand with anything Kim K represents.

So it’s a no for us. Let us know your opinion below:


