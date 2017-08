Congrats to 53 year old Mavis from Massachusetts who is the sole winner of the largest Powerball prize in history! She’s been working in the medical field for over 30 years and was looking forward to retirement in the next 12 years..but looks like it’s coming a little early as she has officially quit her job!

See what happens when you take a chance!…remember you miss 100% of the shots you DON’T take!…

