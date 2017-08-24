White Supremacist Arrested For Participating In Violent Charlottesville Rally

One out of the many white supremacists who descended upon Charlottesville, turned himself into police Wednesday in relation to three felony charges, the New York Daily News reports.

Chris Cantwell, a white supremacist blogger who gained visibility after appearing in a VICE documentary on Charlottesville, turned himself into the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Cantwell is being held on two counts of illegal use of tear gas and one count of malicious bodily injury.

Cantwell confessed to using pepper spray on a counter-protester on August 11 at the University of Virginia, but said he did it “because my only other option was knocking out his teeth.”

During his appearance in the VICE documentary, Cantwell spewed venomous hate and touted his views regarding an all-white state. “I’m trying to make myself more capable of violence,” he said at one point during his interview.

Thousands of KKK members and Neo-Nazi’s gathered in Charlottesville from August 11-12 to protest the taking down of a Robert E. Lee statue. On August 12, a melee occurred after a White Supremacist drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal.

Cantrell called Heyer’s death “more than justified,” and gained further notoriety after he posted an emotional video to the internet once it was made public that he was wanted by the police.

Authorities plan on transporting Cantwell to Charlottesville where he will be charged and tried in court.

