Here’s How Usher Is Fighting To Stop One Of His Herpes Lawsuits

Usher is fighting back! The 38-year-old singer wants a $20 million Georgia lawsuit thrown out where a woman claims he gave her herpes back in April.

According to Usher’s legal docs obtained by TMZ, the singer says the woman’s lawsuit has no weight since it doesn’t say whether she was tested before her alleged sexual encounter with Usher. He says, “A previous sexual partner very well may have already infected her.” Usher also argues that she could have contracted genital herpes after their alleged sexual encounter.

Usher points out that the woman assumed the risk of getting herpes by having “casual, unprotected sexual intercourse and/or oral sex.” Along with this, he questioned why the woman was suing under a pseudonym, saying there’s no reason for her to secretly file a lawsuit.

He’s asking the judge to throw the whole case out. We’ll keep you updated on if he’s successful or not.

