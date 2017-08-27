#MayweathervMcgregor: Twitter Reacts To Mayweather’s Win

After Floyd Mayweather defeated MMA fighter Conor McGregor in Las Vegas last night, Twitter erupted with hilarious memes.

NewsOne Staff
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather came out victorious in the highly anticipated bout against mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor on Saturday in Las Vegas, reports NPR.

The 10th-round knockout marked Mayweather’s 50th consecutive win and the end of his boxing career, the outlet writes. He exceeded legendary fighter Rocky Marciano‘s 49-0 record with a 50-0 record. “Tonight was my last fight. Tonight I chose the right dance partner to dance with,” said Mayweather, according to the outlet. “Conor, you are a hell of a champion.”

After Mayweather’s win, social media erupted with hilarious memes. Here are a few of the funniest ones from the boxing match.

According to NPR, both boxers are expected to receive a huge payout. Mayweather could possibly receive over $200 million and McGregor could be paid nearly $100 million.

SOURCE: NPR

