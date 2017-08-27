Taylor Swift’s Video Director Insists She Did Not Copy Beyoncé

Once again, one of Taylor Swift ‘s cohorts is coming to her rescue in the nick of time.

Still shots of T. Swift’s soon-to-be-released video for “Look What You Made Me Do” were released online and the internet had some…observations. Many thought that everything from the wardrobe to the set seemed oddly similar to Beyoncé‘s “Formation” video. This was obviously not a good look for Swift, who has often been accused of cultural appropriation and capitalizing on white victim-hood.

Well tonight, Swift will premiere the entire video during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. So ahead of the big reveal, video director Joseph Kahn tweeted in her defense. “I’ve worked with Beyoncé a few times,” he wrote. “She’s an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey.”

I've worked with Beyoncé a few times. She's an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 26, 2017

Kahn, 44, has directed many of Swift’s videos for songs like “Bad Blood,” and “Blank Space,” and also worked with Beyoncé on Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” and “Jumpin’ Jumpin’”

In all fairness, we’ll have to see the entire video to make a complete case for T. Swift being a copycat. But still, the memes from this Taylor Swift/Beyonce comparison will never stop being funny AF. Take a look at some of the best below.

"Okay ladies now let's get in formation, let's show them we ain't got no coordination" pic.twitter.com/anllNpRElB — MOM (@lipstickthvg) August 25, 2017

THIS IS TAYLOR'S ***LEMONADE*** DRINK UP HATERS 😭 pic.twitter.com/NqkMMTVcSV — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) August 25, 2017

My daddy Trump supporter, Momma Starbucks drinker,

You mix the mayonnaise with the privilege make a country singer (singer) pic.twitter.com/FE0bPhGOHk — ❄️🐺Matt Stark🐺❄️ (@_MatthewBoomin_) August 25, 2017

"if he hit it right, I might take his ass to Arby's." pic.twitter.com/IpocGzeQGX — Ziwe (@ziwe) August 25, 2017

