Brandy Squashes Pregnancy Rumors: 'Damn, Can A B—h Be Bloated?'

The "Never Say Never" singer wants you to know that her belly is only full of life and a good meal!

Staff
Brandy is not here for folks saying that she is pregnant–again.

The “Never Say Never”singer ran into a fan in NYC at an Urban Outfitters who later posted a picture of the star with a larger than regular midsection. From there, the rumors starting to swirl.

What's good #Brandy 👀

Recent photos of #Brandy are sparking pregnancy rumors again.

But the 38-year-old clapped back and explained her full-looking belly: “Not pregnant, just kinda bored of eating clean. Now deal wit (sic) it! Ha” she wrote in her Instagram bio.

“#SillyGirl Pregnant my ass… Damn can a b#tch just could have been bloated yesterday? I ain’t gon lie, I did look pregnant… but you would think I would have had the Baby by now… lol… so Nah son..,” she wrote in a  captioned video of her dancing.

 

This isn’t the first time Brandy has had to shut down baby-on-the-way rumors. Back in May, a photo that dropped on the Internet of her with a protruding belly prompted her and her daughter to refute those claims.

Lesson of the day: All to see here is a woman full of life and a good meal!

