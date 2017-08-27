The Best Twitter Reactions To The Mayweather/McGregor Fight

On Saturday night, Floyd Mayweather came out of retirement to beat Irishman Conor McGregor in Las Vegas by a technical knockout in the 10th round to maintain his unblemished record. And a fight it was!

“He’s a lot better than I thought he was,” Mayweather said after the fight. “He used a lot of angles. But I was the better man tonight. … Our game plan was to take our time. … Then take him out at the end.”https://twitter.com/FloydMayweather/status/901647442814177281

“I thought it was close, and I thought the stoppage was a little early,” McGregor said. “The ref should have let me keep going. I was just a little fatigued.”

According to the Huff Post, Mayweather’s victory led to improved to 50-0 to surpass heavyweight great Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 record for most wins without a loss or draw.Of course folks had a LOT to say about the fight on Twitter! Here’s a roundup of our favorite reactions:

Kevin Hart got WAY into Mayweather vs. McGregor last night. (🎥: Kevin Hart, Chris Paul | Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/duC3FGYt2B — SB Nation (@SBNation) August 27, 2017

The IRS looking at Mayweather like… pic.twitter.com/YxUvBsXuw5 — Enid Seymore (@EnidSeymore) August 27, 2017

how mayweather had mcgregor last night pic.twitter.com/O14QijVOvf — 😬 (@urmomfav) August 27, 2017

McGregor: why am I seeing stars" Mayweather: Focus, you should only be seeing one"#MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/uUR4aIotmi — Hans (@Hanscuffed) August 27, 2017

y'all told me mayweather would only run away and play defense 🤔 pic.twitter.com/au5t1Zag42 — Tony X. (@soIoucity) August 27, 2017

As a person Mayweather is terrible. As a boxer? That fight is like watching a cat play with its food. Then someone took the poor mouse away — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) August 27, 2017

My instant reaction after seeing Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/jzxpT1Zsmb — Lester, The Writer (@TheLesterLee) August 27, 2017

what is floyd mayweather's favourite burger? ans: mcgregor — farid (@faridasyraff) August 27, 2017

But folks were also out here to point out the boxer’s violent past and Sunken Place politics:

Watching y'all claim Mayweather as holding down the culture while conveniently forgetting the culture also includes Black women he abused. pic.twitter.com/Gcfi3jwnPm — April (@ReignOfApril) August 27, 2017

You throwing parties to watch Floyd Mayweather, an abuser, literally be paid to be violent is why the abused don't speak up. — Francisco-Luis White (@FranciscoLWhite) August 27, 2017

Congrats to Floyd, all lives matter except for the women I beat, Mayweather. — Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) August 27, 2017

Floyd Mayweather is actually 54-0 if you count the women. pic.twitter.com/73NrKx7jN5 — Kermit 🐸 (@SAVAGEKERMlT) August 27, 2017

