BEAUTIFUL NEWS! Man Follows Suicidal Woman Onto NYC Subway Beam, Talks Her Out Of Jumping

With so much bad news out there in the world, this is one story that will help restore your faith in humanity.

On Saturday a good Samaritan talked a suicidal woman out of jumping at a New York City subway station. According to the New York Daily News the man followed the young woman about 10 feet out onto the beam some 20 feet above the platform. He sat with her, trying to calm her down at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station.

“The only thing I overheard was the young girl saying nobody cares about her,” said Michal Klein, a subway rider, to the Daily News. “It was just like a random person who went over to keep her calm.”

Soon after the police arrived and cleared out the crowds and safely escorted the woman into an ambulance.

Klein later told CBS 2 NY, “I don’t know what I would’ve done. I don’t think I would’ve climbed over to do that.”

While many see this as a act of kindness, NYC police stress that in situations like these, people should really call 911 instead of taking matters into their own hands.

