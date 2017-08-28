Kevin Hart Issues The #HarveyChallenge To Other Celebs

Hurricane Harvey is causing tremendous damage to the Texas right now. Relief efforts are needed immensely. If you would like to contribute, use the phone numbers/links below.
Kevin Hart is giving back and issued a challenge for other celebs to give back. Check out his challenge above
1-800-RED-CROSS to donate money
- National Flood Insurance Program policyholders may call 1-800-621-3362 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CDT) for general information, servicing of claims, or technical assistance.
- Texans who have sustained property damage from severe storms and flooding are urged to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at disasterassistance.gov.
