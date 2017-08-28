Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Central Intelligence' - Arrivals

Kevin Hart Issues The #HarveyChallenge To Other Celebs

SHERM
Hurricane Harvey is causing tremendous damage to the Texas right now. Relief efforts are needed immensely. If you would like to contribute, use the phone numbers/links below.

Kevin Hart is giving back and issued a challenge for other celebs to give back. Check out his challenge above

1-800-RED-CROSS to donate money

  • National Flood Insurance Program policyholders may call 1-800-621-3362 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CDT) for general information, servicing of claims, or technical assistance.
  • Texans who have sustained property damage from severe storms and flooding are urged to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at disasterassistance.gov.
