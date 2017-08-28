Jay-Z Explains How His Mom Was Against Being Outed As A Lesbian On ‘4:44’

‘s 4:44 album is arguably his most personal project to date. Along with music, Hov has released music videos, short doc “Footnotes,” as well as a detailed interview on Rap Radar’s podcast. It’s no surprise if the people Jigga talks about on the project will have something to say. Apparently, one of these people was his mom.

Jigga raps about his mom’s sexuality on the track “Smile,” spitting, ““Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian.” According to Jay-Z, Ms. Gloria Carter wasn’t happy about her personal life being spilled on wax. Jigga talked about it on Rap Radar, saying, “We had a beautiful conversation that led to me making that song and I didn’t have permission to make that song. When she first heard the song, she was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ I was like, ‘This is so important. So many people in the world are hiding. This will help them.’ That’s all I’ll say about that.”

Jigga also said the track was one of his “proudest songs.” He continued, “I was just so happy of the person she’s becoming. Live your life, be who you are.”

You can check out Jay-Z’s full Rap Radar interview on Tidal.

