Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Teyana Taylor Gave A Fashion Tribute To Janet Jackson At The 2017 MTV VMA’s

Staff
Leave a comment

Teyana Taylor arrived to the 2017 MTV VMA’s in what a first, might seem as not an award worthy look. While everyone else was in gowns and sparkles, the superstar wore a simple white crop top with a seven on the back, showing off her impeccable abs and wide leg black pants. She wore her hair in a short, tapered bob, with natural looking makeup and a killer bronzer.

The outfit was an ode to Janet Jackson‘s VMA look in 1995, when she attended with her then boyfriend, Rene Elizondo.

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

Black and white is so timeless.

janet jackson teyana taylor

Source: Getty Images` / Getty

Beauties, what do you think? Did Teyana Taylor nail it? Tell us in the comments!

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Teyana Taylor Makes A Statement In A Vibrant La Perla Dress

Baby Alert: Janet Jackson Spotted With Adorable Little Eissa

We Are Crushing On Teyana Taylor’s New Braided Hairstyle

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 Video Music Awards

14 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 Video Music Awards

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 Video Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 Video Music Awards

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos