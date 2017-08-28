Teyana Taylor Gave A Fashion Tribute To Janet Jackson At The 2017 MTV VMA’s

Teyana Taylor arrived to the 2017 MTV VMA’s in what a first, might seem as not an award worthy look. While everyone else was in gowns and sparkles, the superstar wore a simple white crop top with a seven on the back, showing off her impeccable abs and wide leg black pants. She wore her hair in a short, tapered bob, with natural looking makeup and a killer bronzer.
The outfit was an ode to Janet Jackson‘s VMA look in 1995, when she attended with her then boyfriend, Rene Elizondo.
Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty
Black and white is so timeless.
Source: Getty Images` / Getty
