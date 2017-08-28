News & Gossip
This Is What Happened When A Tamar Braxton Fan Tried To Out Sing Her At A Concert

Hint: Dramatic runs ensued.

Everybody knows Tamar Braxton is a vocal powerhouse.

So imagine the 40-year-old songstress’ surprise when a fan tried to out sing her at a recent concert while she sang on stage.

Tamar proceeded to carry out an ear-shattering high note, and the surprise fan carried the tune right along with her from the audience:

But it was all friendly competition. Tay-Tay eventually asked the fan to join her on stage. When he was handed the mic, he delivered.

#PressPlay : #Part2 — #TamarBraxton ended up bringing the fan she had a sing-off with onstage! He's blowing too!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

