This Is What Happened When A Tamar Braxton Fan Tried To Out Sing Her At A Concert

Everybody knows Tamar Braxton is a vocal powerhouse.
So imagine the 40-year-old songstress’ surprise when a fan tried to out sing her at a recent concert while she sang on stage.
Tamar proceeded to carry out an ear-shattering high note, and the surprise fan carried the tune right along with her from the audience:
But it was all friendly competition. Tay-Tay eventually asked the fan to join her on stage. When he was handed the mic, he delivered.
