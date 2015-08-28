QOTD: If You Were On A Blue Ivy Song, Would You Want Your Verse To Come Before Or After Hers?

There’s an ageless rule in show business; never go after a child or animal. You’ll be shown up every time. Music princess Blue Ivy is no exception to the rule given her surprising show of talent on Jay Z’s 4:44 album this summer. Our Question of the Day crew took to Coney Island to find out from a number of New Yorkers if they would brave a verse before or after the fierce little femcee.

We’d love to hear your answers to the Question of the Day so be sure to leave them in the comments section.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: