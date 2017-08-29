Tokyo Toni

Tokyo Toni

Photo by Tokyo Toni

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

Tokyo Toni Clears Internet Rumors About Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian

The Fam In The Morning
Leave a comment

Follow The Fam In The Morning:

Controversy follows D.C,’s own Blac Chyna everywhere she goes. The paparazzi and blogs follows her every move and being the baby mother of a Kardashian intensifies it. In May, the Rob Kardashian/Chyna relationship took a turn for the worse after Rob leaked photos and videos of Chyna all over the internet. Restraining order, a 20/20 appearance and custody hearings later, Chyna has seemed to move on with her live and Rob is back in hiding. How does Chyna’s mother Miss Tokyo Toni feels about all of this?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Toni spills the tea with the Fam, clearing up internet rumors concerning her daughter and gives a detailed look into how it’s like to be the mother of Blac Chyna.

Related: Tokyo Toni Blames Wendy Williams For Her Recent Hospitalization
Related: Here’s What Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Thinks About the Kardashians’ Dissing Her Daughter

Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

6 photos Launch gallery

Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

Continue reading Tokyo Toni Clears Internet Rumors About Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian

Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

Between the commentary from T.I. and Snoop, to the memes, the internet can't decide who should hold the L.

Blac Chyna , rob kardashian , tokyo toni

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos