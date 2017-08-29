The Fam Vitamin

If You’re Not Broke Enough To Receive Charity, You’re Rich Enough To Give It [The Fam Vitamin]

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund that will accept tax deductible flood relief donations for victims that have been affected by the recent floods.Online credit card donations can be made to: www.ghcf.org or you can mail in your donations to Greater Houston Community Foundation, 5120 Woodway Drive, Suite 6000, Houston, Texas 77056. The fund will be housed at the Greater Houston Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity.

*These are typically assessed a 3% fee by your credit card company.

Click Here To Donate

