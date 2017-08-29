Here’s How Beyoncé Will Help Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

is gearing up to provide relief to her hometown devastated by Hurricane Harvey. The tropical storm hit Houston hard this past weekend with intense rain, major flooding, and folks being displaced from their homes. Along with an Instagram post, the mega star released a statement, telling the Houston Chronicle , “My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help.”

Beyoncé went on to say, “I am working closely with my team at BeyGood as well as my pastor [Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston] to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

Beyoncé’s BeyGood organization has donated millions to local organizations in Houston. They most recently started scholarship funds for students studying music, creative arts, literature or African-American studies at Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design and Spelman

We’ll keep you updated as more details surface on how Queen Bey will help her city.

