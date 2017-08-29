Joel Osteen Slammed For Closing His Church Doors To Hurricane Harvey Evacuees

The first place many people think to go when things are not going well is church. Well, don’t expect help in your time of need from Joel Osteen’s church.

Imagine the disappointment Hurricane Harvey evacuees felt on Monday when they realized that one of the largest mega churches in their city had reportedly closed their doors to people during the storm. Famous pastor, Joel Osteen of Lakewood Church in Houston, took to Twitter to defend himself against people criticizing him for not offering shelter at the mega church, which can reportedly hold 16,000 people.

He tweeted:

Victoria & I are praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. Please join us as we pray for the safety of our Texas friends & family. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 26, 2017

But the Internet isn’t letting the wealthy minister get away with him not opening a church that can hold more than 16,000 for victims:

Joel Osteen won't open his church that holds 16,000 to hurricane victims because it only provides shelter from taxes. #HoustonStrong — Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) August 28, 2017

That Joel Osteen place in Houston isn't a church, it's a bank. Who's gonna let people spend the night in a bank? Wake up. — Davis Barfield (@totalake) August 29, 2017

Apparently Joel Osteen's mega church is a tax shelter not a hurricane shelter. — Partyof5 (@nezoilzan) August 29, 2017

#JoelOsteen It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a flood victim to enter into Joel Osteen’s church. — POPEYE (@Popeyejaversa) August 29, 2017

What happens when someone tries to enter Joel Osteen's church for shelter pic.twitter.com/08i7CYiFIq — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) August 29, 2017

But after receiving all the backlash, Osteen gave in to the people’s demands on Monday and decided to open his church up for shelter:

Never underestimate the power of social media.