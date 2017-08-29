Entertainment
Joel Osteen Slammed For Closing His Church Doors To Hurricane Harvey Evacuees

God don't like ugly.

Staff
The first place many people think to go when things are not going well is church. Well, don’t expect help in your time of need from Joel Osteen’s church.

Imagine the disappointment Hurricane Harvey evacuees felt on Monday when they realized that one of the largest mega churches in their city had reportedly closed their doors to people during the storm. Famous pastor, Joel Osteen of Lakewood Church in Houston, took to Twitter to defend himself against people criticizing him for not offering shelter at the mega church, which can reportedly hold 16,000 people.

He tweeted:

But the Internet isn’t letting the wealthy minister get away with him not opening a church that can hold more than 16,000 for victims:

But after receiving all the backlash, Osteen gave in to the people’s demands on Monday and decided to open his church up for shelter:

Never underestimate the power of social media.

