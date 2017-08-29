Lamar Odom Says Trade From Lakers Ended His ‘Career And Purpose’

Lamar Odom has slowly but surely been revealing more and more about the dark days in his life that lead to his 2015 near-death overdose

According to Yahoo Sports, L.O. said in a recent interview that he believes his 2011 trade from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks is what ultimately ended his career. “That trade from the Lakers basically ended my career and purpose. I was never really myself ever again. Being in L.A., the structure, the people I knew, it hurt leaving,” he said.”I had great memories with the Lakers. That was a special time in my life.”

Odom continued, “I got traded the season after we lost to Dallas in the playoffs, and I had won Sixth Man of the Year for the team. To trade me after winning Sixth Man of the Year … what else do I got to do? Why? I think about it all the time, about how much I had left in the tank.” Since leaving the team in 2011, Lamar’s life went on a downward spiral for all the world to see.

His marriage to Khloé Kardashian deteriorated and so did his health. You recall his fatal drug overdose in 2015 that forced the star to learn to walk and talk again. As for his life now, Lamar says working on himself, his body, family, lifestyle and business portfolio. The former Laker is currently establishing two upcoming reality television projects under his Black Pyramid Productions and working on a tell-all book for 2018.

It’s nice to see Lamar Odom getting back happy and healthy. And judging by his recent honest and open interviews, his upcoming tell-all book will be a page turner.